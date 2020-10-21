Tough conditions impact StanChart Kenya’s half-year results
Standard Chartered Kenya has reported a decline in the bank’s half year earnings while at the same time taking an interesting route of increasing its loan provisions. CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera caught up with the bank’s CEO Kariuki Ngari for more.
