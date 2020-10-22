IATA downgrades traffic forecast for Africa, a slow & painful recovery for the aviation industry expected

The International Air Transport Association has downgraded its traffic forecast for Africa for 2020, to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery. IATA now expects full-year 2020 passenger numbers in Africa to reach only 30 per cent of 2019 levels. This is down significantly from the 45 per cent that was projected in July. Joining CNBC Africa to review the airspace developments in Africa and the Middle East is Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director for Advocacy and Strategic Relations in Africa, at IATA.