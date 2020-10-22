Rwanda passes new policy on privatization
In Rwanda, the Cabinet recently approved a new Privatization Policy and Strategy to improve the privatization process of state-owned enterprises as well as respond to the challenges observed.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
IATA downgrades traffic forecast for Africa, a slow & painful recovery for the aviation industry expected
The International Air Transport Association has downgraded its traffic forecast for Africa for 2020, to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery. IATA now expects full-year 2020 passenger numbers in Africa to reach only 30 per cent of 2019 levels. This is down significantly from the 45 per cent that was projected in July. Joining CNBC Africa to review the airspace developments in Africa and the Middle East is Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director for Advocacy and Strategic Relations in Africa, at IATA.
Videos
How architecture can help in the fight against coronavirus
CNBC Africa spoke with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS Design Group on the role of architecture in fighting a pandemic.
Videos
Why harmonization of travel protocols is key to reviving tourism in East Africa
From lockdowns and curfews to testing and quarantines, each member state of the East African Community has employed its own ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as the region undertakes revival of tourism, experts believe harmonizing travel protocols would be vital. Fred Odek, outgoing Chairperson of the East Africa Tourism Platform joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How Rwanda is leveraging tech to empower its teachers
It has been noted that building digital skills for the future is a key component in economic and social development.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox