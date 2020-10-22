Trademark East Africa: How to revive regional trade hit hard by COVID-19 lock-down
Regional trade has hit a snub as a result of the COVID-19 greatly affecting border communities and traders. But could there be a compromise to enable an accelerated bounce back? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Trademark East Africa Country Director, Patience Mutesi Gatera for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How Rwanda is leveraging tech to empower its teachers
It has been noted that building digital skills for the future is a key component in economic and social development.
Videos
How SA can prepare for a second COVID-19 wave in Europe
Europe has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with a second wave of COVID-19 threatening economies – economies that have already been battered by the pandemic. One of the concerns is South Africa’s preparation for the surge in cases in Europe. The markets are also looking at the looming U.S. Presidential election, and performance of emerging markets in the fourth quarter. Jameel Ahmad, Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Long4Life CEO: Here’s where we see expansion opportunities
Investment firm Long4Life has reported a 75.5 per cent drop in interim profit, following a significant disruption on all group businesses, due to COVID-19. Long4Life - which owns Sportsmans Warehouse and Sorbet - has reported that trading profit for the six-months ended August declined to R49.1 million. Group revenue fell by 22.6 per cent to R1.4 billion. Long4Life CEO, Brian Joffe joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
#ENDSARS: Unrest escalates in Nigeria
Tensions in Nigeria are escalating, as citizens call for an end to Police brutality. About two weeks ago unrest erupted, with Nigerians voicing out their anger over abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Thousands have taken to the streets, with peaceful protesters being shot and killed. Amnesty International has blamed security forces. A curfew has also been imposed in the capital Lagos. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director at PR24 Nigeria share more insight.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox