WATCH LIVE: President Trump and former VP Joe Biden face off in final presidential debate — 10/22/20

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final debate on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Nashville. It will be moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker. It will run 90 minutes in length, with 15 minutes allotted for each of six topics. Trump and Biden will at times have their microphones cut during their next debate, the event's sponsors announced Monday. When one of the two candidates is given a chance to provide a two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, his opponent's microphone will be muted, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.