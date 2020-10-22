WEF: How the rise of machines & AI will shape future of work

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digitisation in the workspace – bringing both challenges and opportunities. In its latest future of work report, the World Economic Forum expects advances in artificial intelligence to eliminate 85 million jobs by 2025. In the same breath, the rise of machines is projected to create 97 million new jobs, leading to an overall addition of 12 million jobs. CNBC Africa spoke to Saadia Zahidi, Manging Director of the World Economic Forum for more.
