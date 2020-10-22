Why Quibi Shut Down After Only Six Months: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the CNBC.com After Hours team explains why short-form video company Quibi shut down after only six months. And we speak with Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan on how Wingstop became one of the hottest restaurant stocks of 2020.
Clicks reports solid FY earnings, outlines plans to increase online presence

CNBC Africa -
Clicks reported a jump in full year earnings, declaring a final dividend of 450 cents per share. The company was deemed an essential service during lockdown, with its stores stayed open. With the intention to use its reach and distribution network, Clicks announced that it wants to sell a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

#ENDSARS: Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka on how to address the unrest in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
On Tuesday violence erupted in Lagos, Nigeria. Some military personnel fired at youths protesting over police brutality and deep-rooted social injustices. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka about the situation.
Videos

UTA President on responding to challenges & opportunities in Uganda’s tourism sector

CNBC Africa -
Tourism is Uganda’s highest foreign exchange earner but low budget allocation to the sector is among issues affecting its growth. For more on the challenges as well as investment opportunities in the sector, CNBC Africa spoke to Pearl Kakooza, President of Uganda Tourism Association. She starts by explaining interventions made to help the sector recover from the effects COVID-19.
Videos

Rwanda passes new policy on privatization

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the Cabinet recently approved a new Privatization Policy and Strategy to improve the privatization process of state-owned enterprises as well as respond to the challenges observed.
Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
