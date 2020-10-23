COVID-19: How the pandemic is reconfiguring Rwanda’s tourism sector in the new normal
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immense impact on the tourism sector in Africa. However, the crisis has also unlocked numerous opportunities, which if leveraged, can help in the recovery of the sector. CNBC Africa’s Tesi Kaven spoke with the Director of Vatel Rwanda, Nicole Bamukunde for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How dieting could help patients beat breast cancer
Approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 years and older live at-risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. No single food or diet can prevent or cause breast cancer. But according to a new series of research conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine it shows that a healthy diet and exercising bolsters the health of the patient and could potentially help them beat cancer, CNBC Africa spoke with the Head of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo for more.
Videos
Kigali financial hub strikes a deal to boost competitiveness of business sector
Kigali International Finance Centre signed a deal with the French Public Investment Bank to enhance the competitiveness of the business sector in both countries. Gwladys Watrin, Investor Relations -North Africa & Europe at Rwanda Finance limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
WEF: How the rise of machines & AI will shape future of work
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digitisation in the workspace – bringing both challenges and opportunities. In its latest future of work report, the World Economic Forum expects advances in artificial intelligence to eliminate 85 million jobs by 2025. In the same breath, the rise of machines is projected to create 97 million new jobs, leading to an overall addition of 12 million jobs. CNBC Africa spoke to Saadia Zahidi, Manging Director of the World Economic Forum for more.
Videos
Clicks reports solid FY earnings, outlines plans to increase online presence
Clicks reported a jump in full year earnings, declaring a final dividend of 450 cents per share. The company was deemed an essential service during lockdown, with its stores stayed open. With the intention to use its reach and distribution network, Clicks announced that it wants to sell a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox