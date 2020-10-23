COVID-19: How the pandemic is reconfiguring Rwanda’s tourism sector in the new normal

Approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 years and older live at-risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. No single food or diet can prevent or cause breast cancer. But according to a new series of research conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine it shows that a healthy diet and exercising bolsters the health of the patient and could potentially help them beat cancer, CNBC Africa spoke with the Head of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo for more.