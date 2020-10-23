Is SA going through a delisting crisis?

The number of companies listed on the world’s stock markets has collapsed, over the past two decades. In South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom the number has been reduced by half. Some have raised their concerns, over what they call a “delisting crisis”. Yet, in many Asian economies, the number of listed companies has doubled. CNBC Africa spoke to Kondi Nkosi, Country Head for South Africa at Schroders to unpack the reasons behind these differences.