Kigali financial hub strikes a deal to boost competitiveness of business sector
Kigali International Finance Centre signed a deal with the French Public Investment Bank to enhance the competitiveness of the business sector in both countries. Gwladys Watrin, Investor Relations -North Africa & Europe at Rwanda Finance limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
