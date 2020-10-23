Rwanda, Burundi meet to mend bilateral relations
Rwanda and Burundi held a bilateral meeting, hoping to restore the relations that worsen since 2015. The meeting came almost two months after the military intelligence chiefs of Rwanda and Burundi met at the same location to discuss security issues and cooperation. CNBC Africa spoke to by Julius Bizimungu, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
