Rwanda, Burundi meet to mend bilateral relations

Rwanda and Burundi held a bilateral meeting, hoping to restore the relations that worsen since 2015. The meeting came almost two months after the military intelligence chiefs of Rwanda and Burundi met at the same location to discuss security issues and cooperation. CNBC Africa spoke to by Julius Bizimungu, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
| Updated:

Football fans await first El Clásico of the COVID-19 era

CNBC Africa -
This weekend will see the first El Clasico of the Covid-19 era. With the opening up of the country, this means the return of public viewing in South Africa, and specifically in Johannesburg. 2020 has been a difficult year, not just for football but for the world in general, and this month’s El Clasico will be a unique game in unique circumstances. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of LaLiga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is SA going through a delisting crisis?

CNBC Africa -
The number of companies listed on the world’s stock markets has collapsed, over the past two decades. In South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom the number has been reduced by half. Some have raised their concerns, over what they call a “delisting crisis”. Yet, in many Asian economies, the number of listed companies has doubled. CNBC Africa spoke to Kondi Nkosi, Country Head for South Africa at Schroders to unpack the reasons behind these differences.
#ENDSARS: Nigeria’s President calls for calm amid escalating unrest

CNBC Africa -
Amid escalating unrest in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation last night. Nigerians have been protesting over Police brutality, more specifically abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. In his first public address on the protests, Buhari said that he is pained by the lives lost in the violence that has ensued. He has called for calm, and for protesters to stand down. Kenneth Igbomor, CNBC Africa’s West Africa Markets Editor unpacks the latest developments.
How dieting could help patients beat breast cancer

CNBC Africa -
Approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 years and older live at-risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. No single food or diet can prevent or cause breast cancer. But according to a new series of research conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine it shows that a healthy diet and exercising bolsters the health of the patient and could potentially help them beat cancer, CNBC Africa spoke with the Head of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo for more.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
