The 2020 Election War On Bots and Trolls

The 2016 election exposed how social media could be used by a foreign adversary to sow dissent and distrust within American borders. In 2020, the fight against those threats rages on, and the number of players has expanded, abroad and domestically. At the center of the fight against misinformation and polarization on social media are bots and trolls, and understanding how they operate could be the key to fighting their influence. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC The 2020 Election War On Bots and Trolls
