Are Polls Trustworthy?

New polls are being released daily, answering how many Americans favor President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election. A majority of Americans don't believe these pre-vote polls are accurate, pointing to the misrepresentation of polling results from the 2016 presidential election. Experts contend the process of polling has become more precise and conclusive over time, but that they poll how people will vote, not how the electoral college will count votes. Find out how the polling industry makes money and how to understand polling results ahead of November 3rd by watching the video above.
Nigerian equities extend gains as Q3 earnings trickle in

Nigeria’s equities market sustained gains from last week as third-quarter earnings begin to trickle in. For oil and gas companies, Meristem Nigeria says they do not expect any tangible advancement in PMS margins for downstream players even under the price modulation regime. Mustapha Alao, Research Analyst at Meristem Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more....
Weighing Nigeria’s capital alternatives to Eurobonds

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria will not be issuing Eurobonds and staying away from commercial borrowings. Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital Limited joins CNBC Africa for more....
#ENDSARS: Finding effective interventions to address youth challenges in Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says its Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the disbanded police unit; SARS, will begin its sitting on related abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate Incident on Tuesday. As more states continue to set up their individual judicial panels and ease curfews, we’ll take a look at the legal and economic implications of the #ENDSARS movement. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation are Konyin Ajayi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Managing Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP and Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors....
COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted Africa’s gambling industry

Ice Africa - the continent's largest gathering of the gambling industry is taking place this week. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact across all African gaming sectors. Land-based casino and gaming operations are bearing the brunt. However, the crisis has created an ideal environment for online gaming to flourish. Land-based operators have been forced to rebuild and rebound, with a greater sense of urgency in their moves to the online space. Roy Banister, Gaming Journalist & Spokesperson for Ice Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
