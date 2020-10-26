COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted Africa’s gambling industry

Ice Africa - the continent's largest gathering of the gambling industry is taking place this week. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact across all African gaming sectors. Land-based casino and gaming operations are bearing the brunt. However, the crisis has created an ideal environment for online gaming to flourish. Land-based operators have been forced to rebuild and rebound, with a greater sense of urgency in their moves to the online space. Roy Banister, Gaming Journalist & Spokesperson for Ice Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How Nigeria can diversify its exports

CNBC Africa -
Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that Nigeria's exports declined by 31 per cent to 6.3 trillion naira, with Spain and the Netherlands emerging the top export destinations. But exports of minerals, mainly crude oil still accounted for Nigeria largest portion of exports. Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners join CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Nigeria's export diversification strategy.
Read more
Videos

Connect Frontier CEO: U.S-Africa relations could benefit from a Biden presidency, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
More than 50 million Americans - that's nearly the size of South Africa's population - have cast early votes in the US election - a sign of intense interest in an election that could see the biggest turnout in more than a century. With just 11 days to go before the showdown at the polls between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the U.S. Elections Project, predicts a record turnout of about 150 million, that is 65 per cent of eligible voters, the highest turnout since 1908. U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in their final presidential debate. Grant Harris, CEO of Connect Frontier joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Airtel Africa CEO delivers strong results, sees more growth opportunities on the continent

CNBC Africa -
Airtel Africa has come out with strong results, reporting a 12.8 per cent increase in underlying EBITDA, for the six months ended September. Reporting 12 per cent growth in its customer base, the telecommunications company has declared an interim dividend of $1.5c per share. Airtel Africa CEO, Raghu Mandava joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda, Burundi meet to mend bilateral relations

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda and Burundi held a bilateral meeting, hoping to restore the relations that worsen since 2015. The meeting came almost two months after the military intelligence chiefs of Rwanda and Burundi met at the same location to discuss security issues and cooperation. CNBC Africa spoke to by Julius Bizimungu, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved