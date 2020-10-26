ENDSARS: Finding effective interventions to address youth challenges in Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says its Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the disbanded police unit; SARS, will begin its sitting on related abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate Incident on Tuesday. As more states continue to set up their individual judicial panels and ease curfews, we’ll take a look at the legal and economic implications of the #ENDSARS movement. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation are Konyin Ajayi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Managing Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP and Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors.