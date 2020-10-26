How Nigeria can diversify its exports

This weekend will see the first El Clasico of the Covid-19 era. With the opening up of the country, this means the return of public viewing in South Africa, and specifically in Johannesburg. 2020 has been a difficult year, not just for football but for the world in general, and this month’s El Clasico will be a unique game in unique circumstances. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of LaLiga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.