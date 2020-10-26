How Nigeria can diversify its exports
Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that Nigeria's exports declined by 31 per cent to 6.3 trillion naira, with Spain and the Netherlands emerging the top export destinations. But exports of minerals, mainly crude oil still accounted for Nigeria largest portion of exports. Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners join CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Nigeria's export diversification strategy.