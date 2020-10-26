Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

More than 50 million Americans - that's nearly the size of South Africa's population - have cast early votes in the US election - a sign of intense interest in an election that could see the biggest turnout in more than a century. With just 11 days to go before the showdown at the polls between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the U.S. Elections Project, predicts a record turnout of about 150 million, that is 65 per cent of eligible voters, the highest turnout since 1908. U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in their final presidential debate. Grant Harris, CEO of Connect Frontier joins CNBC Africa for more.