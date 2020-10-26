What to expect from Nigeria’s financial markets this week
Nigeria’s equities market posted marginal gains last week, as the All-Share Index was up 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, at the fixed income market, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is expected to roll over part of its maturing bills at T-bills auction later this week. Our guest host, Nnamdi Nwizu, a Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss sentiments driving trade at Nigeria’s financial markets.
How Kenyans can turn waste management challenges into business opportunities
In Kenya has been implementing increasingly stringent rules against use of plastics to protect the environment. However, manufacturers in the country are in support of recycling plastics in an effort to avoid ban on the use of the material for packaging consumer goods. Mucai Kunyiha, Chairman of Kenya Association of Manufacturers joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Nigeria can diversify its exports
Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that Nigeria's exports declined by 31 per cent to 6.3 trillion naira, with Spain and the Netherlands emerging the top export destinations. But exports of minerals, mainly crude oil still accounted for Nigeria largest portion of exports. Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners join CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore Nigeria's export diversification strategy.
How Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich Changed Fast Food
The launch of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich in the summer of 2019 was an inflection point for the fast-food company. After a lighthearted Twitter feud with rival chicken chains, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich became an overnight success and kicked-off what industry analysts call the “chicken sandwich wars”. But can a simple chicken sandwich save a company that once filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC How Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich Changed Fast Food...
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
