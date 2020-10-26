What to expect from Nigeria’s financial markets this week

Nigeria’s equities market posted marginal gains last week, as the All-Share Index was up 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, at the fixed income market, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is expected to roll over part of its maturing bills at T-bills auction later this week. Our guest host, Nnamdi Nwizu, a Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss sentiments driving trade at Nigeria’s financial markets.
| Updated:

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

