2020 BRICS Business Forum: Where to from here?

The 2020 BRICS Business Forum is currently taking place, with leaders and experts putting their heads together on how to accelerate economic recovery. With 40 per cent of the world’s population living in the five BRICS countries, financial co-operation will be a key factor in creating solutions. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key themes BRICS nations are looking at is Busi Mabuza, Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council and Fatima Vawda, CEO of 27Four.