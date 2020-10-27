2020 BRICS Business Forum: Where to from here?

The 2020 BRICS Business Forum is currently taking place, with leaders and experts putting their heads together on how to accelerate economic recovery. With 40 per cent of the world’s population living in the five BRICS countries, financial co-operation will be a key factor in creating solutions. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key themes BRICS nations are looking at is Busi Mabuza, Chairperson of the BRICS Business Council and Fatima Vawda, CEO of 27Four.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How viable is the sharing economy in Rwanda?

CNBC Africa -
The sharing economy has been a success story in many parts of the world with the likes of Uber and Airbnb among the frontrunners.
Read more
Videos

How the gaming industry is creating a positive social impact across African communities

CNBC Africa -
The global video game industry is expanding, expected to reach $95.4 billion in revenue by 2022 and account for half of all video game sales. CNBC Africa spoke with Jay Shapiro, Founder and CEO of Usiku Games on how the continent is contributing to the growth trends and creating positive social impacts in communities.
Read more
Videos

How Kenya can manage electronic waste effectively

CNBC Africa -
According to the Global E-Waste Monitor report of 2020, a record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years.
Read more
Videos

Earnings season kicks off on NSE

CNBC Africa -
The earnings season is officially on the way as companies have begun publishing their results on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Tajudeen Ibrahim, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the key drivers of some of these results....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved