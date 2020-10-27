Airports Company SA reports R1.2bn profit boost, here’s how the pandemic impacted the business
Releasing its results for the year ended March; Airports Company South Africa reported revenue of R7.12 billion, EBITDA of R2.6 billion and profit of R1.2 billion.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How COVID-19 weighed on Famous Brands
Coming out with its interim results, Famous Brands has reported a headline loss per share of 240 cents.
Videos
Kenya receives $1.1mn grant to boost maternal health and childcare
According to UNICEF, Sub Saharan Africa suffers from the highest maternal mortality ratio; but as evidenced by the massive disparities in the ratios across regions, a vast majority of maternal deaths can be prevented.
Videos
COVID-19: How the pandemic has impacted Africa’s gambling industry
Ice Africa - the continent's largest gathering of the gambling industry is taking place this week. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact across all African gaming sectors. Land-based casino and gaming operations are bearing the brunt. However, the crisis has created an ideal environment for online gaming to flourish. Land-based operators have been forced to rebuild and rebound, with a greater sense of urgency in their moves to the online space. Roy Banister, Gaming Journalist & Spokesperson for Ice Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election
The new president of the Seychelles is expected to be sworn in today, after securing the seat in the country’s Presidential election.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox