How Remote Work Has Changed Office Life During The Coronavirus Pandemic: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, Harvard Business School’s Ethan Bernstein breaks down his recent study on how the remote work transformation has affected rank-and-file employees during the coronavirus pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC How Remote Work Has Changed Office Life During The Coronavirus Pandemic: CNBC After Hours
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How the Start-up Bill impacts Kenya’s SME ecosystem

CNBC Africa -
Last month, Kenya published a start-up bill that aims to improve the start-up ecosystem by facilitating access to capital, lowering barriers to entry into market, among others. Victor Otieno, Managing Director at Viffa Consult shares updates and further insights into how it’ll shape the SME ecosystem.
Read more
Videos

Health Minister Ngamije on Rwanda’s plan to tackle non-communicable diseases

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday at the World Health Summit, Rwanda presented the country's five-year strategy to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases, in efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3.
Read more
Videos

Q3 earnings: What to expect from Ghanaian banks

CNBC Africa -
Analysts at Databank say they expect some improvement in the earnings of Ghana banks for the third quarter of the year.
Read more
Videos

MAX.ng taps Nigeria’s capital market for growth

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian mobility platform MAX.ng issued a 400 million naira one-year fixed rate series-one bond under its newly structured 10billion naira Private Company Bond program. Guy-Bertrand Njoya, Chief Financial Officer at Max.ng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved