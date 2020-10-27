How viable is the sharing economy in Rwanda?

Ice Africa - the continent's largest gathering of the gambling industry is taking place this week. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact across all African gaming sectors. Land-based casino and gaming operations are bearing the brunt. However, the crisis has created an ideal environment for online gaming to flourish. Land-based operators have been forced to rebuild and rebound, with a greater sense of urgency in their moves to the online space. Roy Banister, Gaming Journalist & Spokesperson for Ice Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.