Trump vs. Biden: What the U.S election means for Africa
The early birds have already cast over 60 million votes as the race between Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump gears up.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How viable is the sharing economy in Rwanda?
The sharing economy has been a success story in many parts of the world with the likes of Uber and Airbnb among the frontrunners.
Videos
How the gaming industry is creating a positive social impact across African communities
The global video game industry is expanding, expected to reach $95.4 billion in revenue by 2022 and account for half of all video game sales. CNBC Africa spoke with Jay Shapiro, Founder and CEO of Usiku Games on how the continent is contributing to the growth trends and creating positive social impacts in communities.
Videos
How Kenya can manage electronic waste effectively
According to the Global E-Waste Monitor report of 2020, a record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years.
Videos
Transnet sees decline in rail freight volumes in tough economic environment
Transnet has reported a 1.3 per cent decline in rail freight volumes, for the year ended March. This is mainly due to deteriorating economic conditions and low demand, particularly in the construction and manufacturing industries. Power supply interruptions and poor rail network conditions have also contributed to the state-owned company’s challenges. Transnet CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox