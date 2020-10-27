Trump vs. Biden: What the U.S election means for Africa

The early birds have already cast over 60 million votes as the race between Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump gears up.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How viable is the sharing economy in Rwanda?

CNBC Africa -
The sharing economy has been a success story in many parts of the world with the likes of Uber and Airbnb among the frontrunners.
Read more
Videos

How the gaming industry is creating a positive social impact across African communities

CNBC Africa -
The global video game industry is expanding, expected to reach $95.4 billion in revenue by 2022 and account for half of all video game sales. CNBC Africa spoke with Jay Shapiro, Founder and CEO of Usiku Games on how the continent is contributing to the growth trends and creating positive social impacts in communities.
Read more
Videos

How Kenya can manage electronic waste effectively

CNBC Africa -
According to the Global E-Waste Monitor report of 2020, a record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years.
Read more
Videos

Transnet sees decline in rail freight volumes in tough economic environment

CNBC Africa -
Transnet has reported a 1.3 per cent decline in rail freight volumes, for the year ended March. This is mainly due to deteriorating economic conditions and low demand, particularly in the construction and manufacturing industries. Power supply interruptions and poor rail network conditions have also contributed to the state-owned company’s challenges. Transnet CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved