Tshokolo Nchocho on how the IDC is responding to COVID-19 crisis

The IDC and its financing subsidiaries recorded a loss of R3 billion for the year ended March, compared to a profit of R226 million in the previous financial year. A large contributor was a drop in the value of the IDC’s listed share portfolio. Sasol alone set the IDC back R22 billion, as the share price plummeted due to the Lake Charles Project challenges and the oil price war. Joining us to review those numbers is Tshokolo Nchocho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation.