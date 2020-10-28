Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP11 hosts Anita Erskine

Anita Erskine is ranked one of the top 100 most Inspirational Women in Ghana. She is a bilingual Strategic Communications Specialist and Broadcast Journalist, a Compère and TV Producer. In this episode we uncover how Anita continues to lend her voice to numerous social impact projects, due to her unwavering belief in the SDGs mantra of not leaving anyone behind, Against All Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/