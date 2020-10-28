#ENDSARS: Here’s how the protests have impacted Nigeria’s soft commodities market
The fallout of the recent protests in Nigeria has spiralled into the looting of government-run food warehouses. So how does the impact the outlook for soft commodities? Ayodeji Balogun, CEO of AFEX Commodities Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
LCCI’s Muda Yusuf speaks on the fallout of #ENDSARS protests
Preliminary findings by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry show that the Nigerian economy suffered an estimated 700 billion naira loss to the #ENDSARS protests. Since then, events took a strange twist with vandalism and looting across the state. Muda Yusuf, the Director General of the LCCI joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the developments.
Videos
#ENDSARS: Nigeria’s President calls for calm amid escalating unrest
Amid escalating unrest in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation last night. Nigerians have been protesting over Police brutality, more specifically abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. In his first public address on the protests, Buhari said that he is pained by the lives lost in the violence that has ensued. He has called for calm, and for protesters to stand down. Kenneth Igbomor, CNBC Africa’s West Africa Markets Editor unpacks the latest developments.
Videos
#ENDSARS: Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka on how to address the unrest in Nigeria
On Tuesday violence erupted in Lagos, Nigeria. Some military personnel fired at youths protesting over police brutality and deep-rooted social injustices. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka about the situation.
Videos
#ENDSARS: Unrest escalates in Nigeria
Tensions in Nigeria are escalating, as citizens call for an end to Police brutality. About two weeks ago unrest erupted, with Nigerians voicing out their anger over abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Thousands have taken to the streets, with peaceful protesters being shot and killed. Amnesty International has blamed security forces. A curfew has also been imposed in the capital Lagos. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director at PR24 Nigeria share more insight.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox