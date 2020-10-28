ENDSARS: Here’s how the protests have impacted Nigeria’s soft commodities market

Amid escalating unrest in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation last night. Nigerians have been protesting over Police brutality, more specifically abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. In his first public address on the protests, Buhari said that he is pained by the lives lost in the violence that has ensued. He has called for calm, and for protesters to stand down. Kenneth Igbomor, CNBC Africa’s West Africa Markets Editor unpacks the latest developments.