Ericsson increases East African footprint with Airtel Kenya deal
Swedish technology firm, Ericsson is set to increase their footprint in East Africa after securing the deal to upgrade Airtel Kenya’s 4G Network.
| Updated:
- Tags
- pro
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Ugandan court suspends ruling banning cross-border lending
A ruling that that banned foreign banks from participating in syndicated loans in the Ugandan banking sector was suspended last week by the country's High Court. Rama Omonya, Advocate and Political Analyst in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How the Start-up Bill impacts Kenya’s SME ecosystem
Last month, Kenya published a start-up bill that aims to improve the start-up ecosystem by facilitating access to capital, lowering barriers to entry into market, among others. Victor Otieno, Managing Director at Viffa Consult shares updates and further insights into how it’ll shape the SME ecosystem.
Videos
Health Minister Ngamije on Rwanda’s plan to tackle non-communicable diseases
Yesterday at the World Health Summit, Rwanda presented the country's five-year strategy to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases, in efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3.
Videos
Q3 earnings: What to expect from Ghanaian banks
Analysts at Databank say they expect some improvement in the earnings of Ghana banks for the third quarter of the year.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Brandcom
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox