How COVID-19 has dampened interest in Uganda’s oil blocks
Uganda launched its second licensing round for five blocks in the oil-rich Albertine Graben last year, however, it ended the last round of the bid with only six companies
Cote d’Ivoire polls set for Saturday as Ouattara seeks 3rd term
On Saturday, Cote d'Ivoire will head to the polls as President Ouattara seeks a third term in office in an election already marred by pre-vote protest and crisis. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to delve into conversations surrounding the election are; Stephane Hie, Head of Asset Management at Hudson and Co and Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital.
A2X CEO reflects on the last three years, COVID-19 & outlook on company listings
Three years after launching, South African stock exchange A2X now has 37 securities listed. The alternative stock exchange has five of the country’s top six brokers trading on the exchange, and a combined market cap of over R2.1 trillion. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the journey and latest developments is Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X.
Tshokolo Nchocho on how the IDC is responding to COVID-19 crisis
The IDC and its financing subsidiaries recorded a loss of R3 billion for the year ended March, compared to a profit of R226 million in the previous financial year. A large contributor was a drop in the value of the IDC’s listed share portfolio. Sasol alone set the IDC back R22 billion, as the share price plummeted due to the Lake Charles Project challenges and the oil price war. Joining us to review those numbers is Tshokolo Nchocho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation.
Ugandan court suspends ruling banning cross-border lending
A ruling that that banned foreign banks from participating in syndicated loans in the Ugandan banking sector was suspended last week by the country's High Court. Rama Omonya, Advocate and Political Analyst in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
