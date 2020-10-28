How Safe Are U.S. Election Results?

In an era of deep political divide, half of registered voters in the U.S. said they expect to have difficulty casting their ballot in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Coronavirus and social distancing have only added to the complexities of voting, with millions expected to vote by mail for the first time and all but about a half-dozen states allowing some type of early in-person voting. So with fears of voter intimidation, outdated election machines and mail-in ballot fraud, just how secure are American elections and what safeguards are in place to protect the results? Watch the video above to find out. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC How Safe Are U.S. Election Results?
