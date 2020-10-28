Nigerian equities continue positive momentum
The positive momentum at Nigeria’s equities market continued for the fifth consecutive session largely supported by gains from the consumer goods stocks. Olamide Adeboboye, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
