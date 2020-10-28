Post #MTBPS2020 analysis: Tracking business & market reaction to Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech

Traders at UBA say they expect the pressure on the naira to drop in the short term as the Central Bank is still committed to its weekly forex sales to BDCs across the country, which is anticipated to inject more liquidity to the forex market. Following today’s Treasury Bills Auction, Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a midweek review of events at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....