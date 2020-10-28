Post #MTBPS2020 analysis: Tracking business & market reaction to Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech
This afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni walked a tight rope, tabling a five-year fiscal consolidation pathway. This aims to promote economic growth, while bringing spiralling debt under control. The Minister said that the Cabinet remains resolute and will walk through the narrow gate towards fiscal sustainability. Mpho Molopyane, SA Economist at Rand Merchant Bank and Louis Botha, Senior Associate for Tax & Exchange Control at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr join CNBC Africa for more.