Post #MTBPS2020 analysis: Tracking business & market reaction to Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech

This afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni walked a tight rope, tabling a five-year fiscal consolidation pathway. This aims to promote economic growth, while bringing spiralling debt under control. The Minister said that the Cabinet remains resolute and will walk through the narrow gate towards fiscal sustainability. Mpho Molopyane, SA Economist at Rand Merchant Bank and Louis Botha, Senior Associate for Tax & Exchange Control at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr join CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigerian fixed income & Fx market review

CNBC Africa -
Traders at UBA say they expect the pressure on the naira to drop in the short term as the Central Bank is still committed to its weekly forex sales to BDCs across the country, which is anticipated to inject more liquidity to the forex market. Following today’s Treasury Bills Auction, Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a midweek review of events at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
Read more
Videos

How remote work has changed office life 230 days into the coronavirus pandemic: CNBC After Hours

CNBC Africa -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Harvard Business School's Ethan Bernstein breaks down his recent study on how the remote work transformation has affected rank-and-file employees during the coronavirus pandemic....
Read more
Against All Odds

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP11 hosts Anita Erskine

CNBC Africa -
Anita Erskine is ranked one of the top 100 most Inspirational Women in Ghana. She is a bilingual Strategic Communications Specialist and Broadcast Journalist, a Compère and TV Producer. In this episode we uncover how Anita continues to lend her voice to numerous social impact projects, due to her unwavering belief in the SDGs mantra of not leaving anyone behind, Against All Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s DMO to roll over N154bn in today’s T-Bills Auction

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is expected to roll over 154 billion naira at today’s Treasury Bills Auction. Traders at Access Bank say they expect strong demand for the maturities on offer. Gbenga Sonaike, Team Member of Treasury at Access banks discusses the details with CNBC Africa....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more
Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved