Why Gun Sales Are Surging Ahead Of The Election: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Josh Lipton breaks down the reasons why gun sales have been surging across the United States ahead of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. CNBC.com's After Hours team also sits down with Stefanie Miller of FiscalNote Markets and CNBC's Bob Pisani to discuss the different political scenarios facing Wall Street and Main Street.