The pandemic has dramatically changed the way Americans fulfill their physical fitness needs. As the nation's largest gym chains were forced to shutter, the world of fitness is rapidly adapting to attract gym goers with new implementations, such as social distancing measures in gyms, digital fitness programs, and even selling home equipment such as stationary bikes and treadmills. Redefining physical fitness in a socially-distant world has been the key, but can these new trends last?

Can Planet Fitness Survive Stay-At-Home Orders?