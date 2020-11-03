I&M Bank Rwanda rights issue oversubscribed
The recent I&M Bank Rwanda rights issue was oversubscribed by 112 per cent, according to the Bank's Managing Director, Robin Bairstow. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven caught up with him for more.
