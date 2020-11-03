Spear CEO on what lies ahead for SA’s commercial property market amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has battered the commercial property space, with revenue figures taking a nosedive. The question is, where to from here?
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nigeria’s service-based electricity tariffs take off

CNBC Africa -
After weeks of negotiations with labour unions, Nigeria's delayed service-based electricity tariffs which have been divided into five bands based on the hours of electricity supply took off on the first of November. Oti Ikomi, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the implications.
Read more
Videos

#ENDSARS: How Nigeria can address human rights violations

CNBC Africa -
Judicial panels set up across Nigeria to hear petitions of human right violation by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad have commenced their public hearings. As Nigerians await the outcome from these panels, Valentine Utulu, Managing Partner at Legal Crest joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the law can address and prevent such human rights violations by security operatives.
Read more
Videos

Trump vs. Biden: What the U.S elections mean for emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The highly anticipated U.S election is underway with over 98 million votes cast in pre-election polls. But how the election impact emerging markets? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

JSE in support of capital flow reforms

CNBC Africa -
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, in partnership with Intellidex, put forward a position paper to policy makers, proposing exchange control reform.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Read more
Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved