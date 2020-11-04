Alexander Forbes: How Africa can bridge the growth deficit in real assets
Tabling his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last week, South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that Infrastructure is at the centre of the plan.
| Updated:
- Tags
- pro
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda’s unemployment rate drops after reopening of economy
Latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda indicate that the rate of unemployment in the country dropped to 16 per cent in August from 22.1 per cent in May 2020. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven spoke with Ivan Murenzi, Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, for more.
Videos
How SACCOs can play a key role in empowering underserved communities
The financial sector on the continent has experienced numerous innovative disruptions over the years and there are fears that the Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) sector could face an eventual demise. CNBC Africa spoke with Cynthia Wandia, Co-Founder and CEO, Kwara for more.
Videos
Kenya sets deadline for firms to reveal secret investors
Public and Private companies in Kenya have been ordered to provide the state with the identity of shareholders within three months. The decision concerns investors who own more than 10 per cent in the firms through secret accounts. But how significant is this move? Ken Gichinga, Chief Cconomist at Mentoria Economics shares his thoughts.
Videos
Record number of Americans head to the polls in heated election
Nearly 100 million Americans have cast their votes in the fiercely contested presidential election. The figure represents about 73 per cent of votes of the total 2016 polls which saw the election of President Donald Trump. George Ajjan, International Election Strategist joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa join Kenneth Igbomor for more on the election.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox