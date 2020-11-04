Andries van Heerden on how Afrimat is responding to COVID-19
The construction industry is a significant contributor to South Africa’s employment and growth. The sector was heavily disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19. One of the industry players Afrimat managed the impact of the pandemic through the group’s diversification strategy, cost reduction and efficiency improvement. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight into the state of the construction industry is Andries van Heerden, the CEO of Afrimat.