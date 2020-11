Okomu Oil Palm reported a 21.6 per cent rise in profit-after-tax for the first nine months of the year. The Oil Palm Company also witnessed a 19.8 per cent revenue jump while its profit before tax climbed 11.8 per cent in the same period. Graham Hefer, Managing Director and CEO of Okomu Oil Palm joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the drivers of the numbers.