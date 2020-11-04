WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night — 11/4/2020

Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber.
| Updated:

COVID-19: Rwanda’s unemployment rate drops after reopening of economy

CNBC Africa -
Latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda indicate that the rate of unemployment in the country dropped to 16 per cent in August from 22.1 per cent in May 2020. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven spoke with Ivan Murenzi, Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, for more.
How SACCOs can play a key role in empowering underserved communities

CNBC Africa -
The financial sector on the continent has experienced numerous innovative disruptions over the years and there are fears that the Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) sector could face an eventual demise. CNBC Africa spoke with Cynthia Wandia, Co-Founder and CEO, Kwara for more.
Kenya sets deadline for firms to reveal secret investors

CNBC Africa -
Public and Private companies in Kenya have been ordered to provide the state with the identity of shareholders within three months. The decision concerns investors who own more than 10 per cent in the firms through secret accounts. But how significant is this move? Ken Gichinga, Chief Cconomist at Mentoria Economics shares his thoughts.
Record number of Americans head to the polls in heated election

CNBC Africa -
Nearly 100 million Americans have cast their votes in the fiercely contested presidential election. The figure represents about 73 per cent of votes of the total 2016 polls which saw the election of President Donald Trump. George Ajjan, International Election Strategist joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa join Kenneth Igbomor for more on the election.
Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
