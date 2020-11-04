What John Magufuli’s re-election means for Tanzania

Tanzanian President John Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84 per cent of the vote in this year’s election. However, Magufuli’s main challenger, Tundu Lissu, of the Party for Democracy and Progress said that the election was full of fraud, and he called on the international community not to accept the results. Dr. Richard Mbunda, Lecturer, Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam joins CNBC Africa for more.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Okomu Oil Palm’s revenue jumps 19.8% on higher commodity prices

CNBC Africa -
Okomu Oil Palm reported a 21.6 per cent rise in profit-after-tax for the first nine months of the year. The Oil Palm Company also witnessed a 19.8 per cent revenue jump while its profit before tax climbed 11.8 per cent in the same period. Graham Hefer, Managing Director and CEO of Okomu Oil Palm joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the drivers of the numbers.
Read more
Videos

Spear CEO on what lies ahead for SA’s commercial property market amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has battered the commercial property space, with revenue figures taking a nosedive. The question is, where to from here?
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda’s unemployment rate drops after reopening of economy

CNBC Africa -
Latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda indicate that the rate of unemployment in the country dropped to 16 per cent in August from 22.1 per cent in May 2020. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven spoke with Ivan Murenzi, Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, for more.
Read more
Videos

How SACCOs can play a key role in empowering underserved communities

CNBC Africa -
The financial sector on the continent has experienced numerous innovative disruptions over the years and there are fears that the Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) sector could face an eventual demise. CNBC Africa spoke with Cynthia Wandia, Co-Founder and CEO, Kwara for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Read more
Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved