What skillsets do you need in a post-COVID-19 normal?
Working from home has become a norm and many jobs as we know them are set to change greatly in the foreseeable future. What kind of skillsets do the jobs of the future need? And are our current education systems adapting fast enough?
| Updated:
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Election Day Is Here And The Stock Market Doesn’t Care Who Wins: CNBC After Hour
It's Election Day, and CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos digs into a trove of historical financial data to learn whether the stock market prefers Republicans or Democrats to win the White House. Plus, the "After Hours" team brings you a look at what Election Day in America looks like as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country....
Videos
Spear CEO on what lies ahead for SA’s commercial property market amid COVID-19
COVID-19 has battered the commercial property space, with revenue figures taking a nosedive. The question is, where to from here?
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda’s unemployment rate drops after reopening of economy
Latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda indicate that the rate of unemployment in the country dropped to 16 per cent in August from 22.1 per cent in May 2020. CNBC Africa's Tesi Kaven spoke with Ivan Murenzi, Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, for more.
Videos
How SACCOs can play a key role in empowering underserved communities
The financial sector on the continent has experienced numerous innovative disruptions over the years and there are fears that the Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) sector could face an eventual demise. CNBC Africa spoke with Cynthia Wandia, Co-Founder and CEO, Kwara for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox