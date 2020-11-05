FMDQ to honour outstanding market players
On Friday the 6th of November, the FMDQ Group, will publish the results of this year’s Gold Awards, which seeks to recognize the top players in the fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets in Nigeria. Kaodi Ugoji, Group Chief Operation Officer at FMDQ Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
What John Magufuli’s re-election means for Tanzania
Tanzanian President John Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84 per cent of the vote in this year’s election. However, Magufuli’s main challenger, Tundu Lissu, of the Party for Democracy and Progress said that the election was full of fraud, and he called on the international community not to accept the results. Dr. Richard Mbunda, Lecturer, Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam joins CNBC Africa for more.
Trump vs Biden: Here’s what at stake as Americans head to the polls
It’s a big day in America. Voting in the United States Presidential election ends today, with most ballots having been cast already. Nearly 100 million people have taken advantage of early voting, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle it out on the ballot box. Barricades have been erected around the White House, to protect against potential unrest. Grant Harris, CEO of Connect Frontier joins CNBC Africa for more.
Futurist John Sanei speaks on his new book, Future Next
We’re all moving to a post-pandemic world that brings with it new challenges, questions, and opportunities. Futurist John Sanei has released his new book titled “Future Next”, exploring evolving responsibilities and re-imagining our world, in the face of uncertainty. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the defining questions of our time is John Sanei, an Author, Trend Specialist & Entrepreneur.
SAFAL Group CEO on how tech is reshaping Kenya’s construction sector
With new technologies available today, CNBC Africa spoke with Anders Lindgren, CEO of SAFAL Group to understand the adoption rate of such innovations in the construction sector.
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
