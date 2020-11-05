How Rwanda is revamping its livestock industry to boost economy & nutritional security

Tanzanian President John Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84 per cent of the vote in this year’s election. However, Magufuli’s main challenger, Tundu Lissu, of the Party for Democracy and Progress said that the election was full of fraud, and he called on the international community not to accept the results. Dr. Richard Mbunda, Lecturer, Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam joins CNBC Africa for more.