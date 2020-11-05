U.S. Covid-19 cases surge to dangerous levels as election remains on razor’s edge: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the "After Hours" team runs through which states remain too close to call in this third day of ballot counting in the presidential election. Plus, CNBC's Meg Tirrell breaks down the dire situation in some states as U.S. Covid-19 cases cross 100,000 per day.
| Updated:

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night — 11/4/2020

CNBC Africa -
Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night...
Read more
Videos

WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on election night — 11/4/2020

CNBC Africa -
Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on election night — 11/4/2020...
Read more
Videos

Election Day Is Here And The Stock Market Doesn’t Care Who Wins: CNBC After Hour

CNBC Africa -
It's Election Day, and CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos digs into a trove of historical financial data to learn whether the stock market prefers Republicans or Democrats to win the White House. Plus, the "After Hours" team brings you a look at what Election Day in America looks like as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country....
Read more
Videos

Nigerian equities gain as earnings trickle in

CNBC Africa -
The Industrial goods index drove gains at the Nigerian equities market looks to rebound from Monday's loss. As we move further into the earnings season, Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to breakdown some of these results....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Read more
Brandcom

Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking

Brandcom Partner -
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Read more
Brandcom

The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants

Brandcom Partner -
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved