U.S. Covid-19 cases surge to dangerous levels as election remains on razor’s edge: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the "After Hours" team runs through which states remain too close to call in this third day of ballot counting in the presidential election. Plus, CNBC's Meg Tirrell breaks down the dire situation in some states as U.S. Covid-19 cases cross 100,000 per day.
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night — 11/4/2020
Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber.
WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on election night — 11/4/2020
Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber.
Election Day Is Here And The Stock Market Doesn’t Care Who Wins: CNBC After Hour
It's Election Day, and CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos digs into a trove of historical financial data to learn whether the stock market prefers Republicans or Democrats to win the White House. Plus, the "After Hours" team brings you a look at what Election Day in America looks like as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country....
Nigerian equities gain as earnings trickle in
The Industrial goods index drove gains at the Nigerian equities market looks to rebound from Monday's loss. As we move further into the earnings season, Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to breakdown some of these results....
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
