Early projections from the U.S election indicates that President Donald Trump may have to look to the crucial states to swing victory in his favour. While his opposition, former Vice President Joe Biden will need those same states to solidify his current lead. As the race towards 270 electoral votes continues, Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa join Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the significance of this election....