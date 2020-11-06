#IndoAfrica2020: Opening Ceremony of the #IndoAfrica2020 Virtual Summit
Between 1.8 and 2 million years ago, the first humans emigrated from Africa to Asia. Over the next three days, the #IndoAfrica2020 Virtual Summit will be reconnecting brothers and sisters from a trade that started millions of years ago.
| Updated:
- Tags
- home
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
U.S. Elections: Why a Biden victory would be good for Africa
Early projections from the U.S election indicates that President Donald Trump may have to look to the crucial states to swing victory in his favour. While his opposition, former Vice President Joe Biden will need those same states to solidify his current lead. As the race towards 270 electoral votes continues, Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa join Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the significance of this election....
Videos
Trump vs. Biden: Race for White House narrows as Americans await winner
As the plot thickens in the battleground states in the U.S presidential elections, we will breakdown the dynamics involved to clinch the 270 Electoral College votes. Joining CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more on the U.S election is Ambassador Charles Stith, Chairman of the African Presidential Leadership Centre and Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory....
Videos
What skillsets do you need in a post-COVID-19 normal?
Working from home has become a norm and many jobs as we know them are set to change greatly in the foreseeable future. What kind of skillsets do the jobs of the future need? And are our current education systems adapting fast enough?...
Videos
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night — 11/4/2020
Watch CNBC's Election Day coverage. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks on election night...
Partner Content
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox