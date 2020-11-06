#IndoAfrica2020: The Changing Landscape of Indo-African Geopolitics
At a time of global challenges caused by COVID-19 and a changing geopolitical landscape, a resurging India and a rapidly progressing Africa can provide a boost to South-South Cooperation. Already in 2018, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a vision for bilateral and multilateral partnership between India and Africa, during a state visit to Uganda. This panel will explore the strengthening of political ties between India and countries on the African continent.