Minister Mchunu on how to rebuild SA’s public service image hit hard by COVID-19

As South Africa is working on building back better after being battered by COVID-19, government ministers are on a journey to rebuild their departments. The aim is to bring back people’s trust of government and the public sector. One of the channels that the government is using to achieve this goal, is the National School of Government. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke with Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Public Service & Administration.
