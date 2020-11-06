Visa moves to drive up financial inclusion in Ethiopia
CNBC Africa spoke with Mamadou Biteye, Vice President, Social Impact, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at VISA on their partnership with STEMPower to drive up driving financial inclusion and job creation in Ethiopia.
