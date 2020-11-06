What Africa needs: Trump or Biden?
A change in administration in America will have a significant impact in certain areas in Africa, and it will vary depending on the outcome.
Videos
New platform to digitise Nairobi’s Uhuru Market
E-commerce has proved to be an abler of market expansion for small businesses among other benefits. However, poor infrastructure and low digital literacy are some of the hindrances to the growth of e-commerce on the continent. How can that be tackled? Njoki Ngumi, Programs and Strategy Lead at HEVA Fund discusses this and more on a digital platform for a Kenyan market.
Videos
Ethiopia partners with UK & Germany to help save jobs in country’s textile industry
Ethiopia has embarked on a joint venture with the UK and Germany, which could save thousands of jobs in the country’s textile and garments industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Samuel Getachew, Political Analyst for more.
Videos
SSA Mergers and Acquisition down 74% in first 9-months of the year
The value of Mergers and Acquisition transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa in the first 9-months of the year dropped by 74 per cent to $16 billion , that's according to a report by Refinitiv. Lucille Jones, Analyst, Deals and Intelligence at Refinitiv joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the details.
Videos
This initiative looks to help young entrepreneurs power Africa with green energy projects
There are numerous challenges on the continent when it comes to the energy sector. Experts have stated that by choosing to invest in clean energy solutions, the continent can tap into the existing resources. CNBC Africa spoke with Gavriel Landau, Co-Founder of Charm Impact on the investments needed in the sector.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Africa Tech Festival 2020
The virtual Africa Tech Festival is fast approaching (09-12 November 2020) and with an exceptional line-up of speakers, content and discussion points like never before. Featuring Africa's most prominent digital thought-leaders from organisations including Safaricom, MTN, International Trade Centre, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and more, the Africa Tech Festival Headliners will share their insights on the most important topics in African technology, telecommunications and innovation.
Brandcom
Disruptive digital solutions is rewiring the DNA of Banking
By Kennedy Mubita, Africa Head, SC Ventures. Imagine a bank whose customers can tap on a wearable device to...
Brandcom
The future of banking; digitization and collaboration as growth accelerants
By Kariuki Ngari, CEO & Managing Director, Standard Chartered, Kenya & East Africa COVID-19 has upended the social and...
